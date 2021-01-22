Judge hands another molester 10 years in jail

The Gender-Based Violence court in Juba has sentenced another young man to 10 years in jail for molesting a 13-year-girl.

20-year-old Moses Doggla Laurence was convicted on Thursday for sexually assaulting the schoolgirl at Gudele in November 2020.

Francis Amum Awin is the Presiding Judge of the Gender-Based Violence court said Doggla will also “pay SSP 500,000 as redeem through the civil procedure,”

Moses Doggla is the fourth man to be found guilty of molestation by the court this week.

Daniel Charles, Nelson Wani and Reech Chol were sent to jail for similar crime on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The GBV court was inaugurated last December to handle crimes related to women and children in the country.

