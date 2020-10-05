5th October 2020
Kapoeta man abandons wife for giving birth to triplets

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Kapoeta town, Eastern Equatoria state. |Courtest

A man in Kapoeta County of Eastern Equatoria State has reportedly abandoned his wife after she delivered triplets over the weekend.

The triplets were birthed by a 30-year-old woman called Nangolio Lojore.

She gave birth to two baby boys and one baby girl. This is Nangolio’s second delivery.

“She was admitted on Friday evening then she gave birth on Saturday evening. So it was a normal delivery,” said Elizabeth Gift, a nurse at Kapoeta hospital.

She said the woman’s husband abandoned her in the hospital saying the delivery was “unacceptable in his culture.”

“…after seeing the three babies, he started complaining that ‘how comes that this woman is giving birth to such abnormal babies?’, the nurse stated, “he said this woman wants to kill him.”

Nurse Elizabeth Gift added that the two babies, unfortunately, passed on.

“Both babies were fine but yesterday night one of them passed away, then the other one also passed away this morning,” she confirmed.

Nurse Gift stated that the woman needs urgent assistance from wellwishers.

“We are still here with her because she has no relatives.”

This is not the first time such deliveries have been reported across the country.

In the same hospital, another woman gave birth to triplets in Kapoeta over the weekend.

In June this year, a woman in Rumbek also gave birth to four babies.

Last year in Juba, a South Sudanese woman in her 20s also gave birth to 4 babies-two boys and two girls.

