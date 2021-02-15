Kapoeta residents urged to grow own food to end hunger

The governor of Eastern Equatoria State has called upon residents of greater Kapoeta to produce more food to break the cycle of hunger this year.

According to aid agencies, the area inhabited by the Toposa pastoralist community is historically food insecure as many rely on cattle for food and income.

The government and three UN agencies said in October 2020 that up to 140,000 people are likely to be acutely food insecure in Budi, Kapoeta North, and Kapoeta South counties in 2021.

To prevent reliance on food in the market, Governor Louis Lobong says citizens of the greater Kapoeta areas should produce more food.

“We can import oil and salt. But the rest of the food items we should produce our own here. This is the only way to reduce the prices in the market,” told Eye Radio while visiting the State Investment Cooperation in Kapoeta town last week.

The latest Integrated Food Classification report says the food security situation in Eastern Equatoria State is expected to deteriorate from April to July 2021, with an estimated 507, thousand people likely to be facing acute food insecurity.

Due to inadequate food production, the state – like the rest of the country – largely relies on food imports from Kenya and Uganda.

But local consumers often complain of high commodity prices.

Governor Lobong said they are trying to stabilize market prices by subsidizing food items.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter