Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 2 mins ago

A photograph of Kenyatta National Hospital whereby the patient has been isolated | Credit | Courtesy

Kenyan government has confirmed the first case of coronavirus.

The virus was confirmed on a female student who traveled in from the US via London, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Tested positive on Thursday, the patient had traveled from Ohio in US via London to Nairobi.

The health authorities say she has been isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital and is in a stable condition.

“The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient… who is stable,” she added.

 

