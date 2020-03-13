You are here: Home | Featured | Health | National News | News | Kenya confirms first coronavirus case
Kenyan government has confirmed the first case of coronavirus.
The virus was confirmed on a female student who traveled in from the US via London, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.
Tested positive on Thursday, the patient had traveled from Ohio in US via London to Nairobi.
The health authorities say she has been isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital and is in a stable condition.
“The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient… who is stable,” she added.
Published 2 mins ago
Published 15 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Published 2 days ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.