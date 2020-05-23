23rd May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’Kenya diverts E. African cargo to Naivasha depotJournalist Edward Terso is deadS. Sudan’s Covid-19 cases pass 500Ethiopian cops brutalize S Sudanese student protesters

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Kenya diverts E. African cargo to Naivasha depot

Kenya diverts E. African cargo to Naivasha depot

Author: Kelly Abale, Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Trucks at Kenya-Uganda border. Photo:TrafficSA/Twitter

The Kenyan government says all transit cargo will be moved by the Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Naivasha where truckers will pick them for delivery to Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

 

Truck drivers have been seen as a weak link to spreading coronavirus and partner countries are trying to devise means to reduce their contact with the community.

Early this month, the East African Heads of States directed the ministers responsible for Health, Transport, and EAC Affairs to adopt a Digital Surveillance and Tracking System for drivers and to immediately develop a regional mechanism for monitoring truck drivers to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move is meant to reduce contact of drivers with local people, the main cause for the spread of coronavirus disease.

Some of the cargo will move on the old meter-gauge railway directly to Tororo in eastern Uganda or Kampala, while fuel will be transported by pipeline to Kisumu, Kenya, and thereafter by water on Lake Victoria to Portbell in Luzira, Kampala or Jinja.

This, according to the Kenyan minister in charge of transport, takes effect on June 1, 2020.

James Macharia says the shift will cut off 600 kilometers that truck drivers would have to drive if they were to pick the goods directly from Mombasa port.

Macharia said in a statement on Friday that Revenue authorities from Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Kenya will be accommodated at Naivasha inland deport to clear goods on time.

Exports will also, be required to move by rail – whether the containers are full or empty.

Total Page Visits: 172 - Today Page Visits: 172

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims 1

Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims

Published Friday, May 22, 2020

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals” 2

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals”

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19 3

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments 4

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

Machar calls for review of lockdown measures 5

Machar calls for review of lockdown measures

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

Published 3 hours ago

Kenya diverts E. African cargo to Naivasha depot

Published 4 hours ago

Journalist Edward Terso is dead

Published 4 hours ago

S. Sudan’s Covid-19 cases pass 500

Published 18 hours ago

Ethiopian cops brutalize S Sudanese student protesters

Published Friday, May 22, 2020

Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims

Published Friday, May 22, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.