Kenya suspends travel from any country

Kenya has suspended travel from any country, after confirmation of more Covid-19 cases.

Last evening, Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe said eight more people tested positive for coronavirus, bring the total number to 15.

“All the eight are imported cases from Europe and America. All the eight came through JKIA between March 4 and March 17,” Kagwe said.

“They have all been isolated at various facilities and are being monitored.”

The patients, who reportedly comprise five Kenyans, two French nationals and a Mexican, have been isolated, as the 363 passenger who came in contact with them are being traced.

Kagwe added that all international flights have been suspended effective March 25 except cargo flights, whose crew must observe strict safety guidelines.