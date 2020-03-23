23rd March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | National News   |   Kenya suspends travel from any country

Kenya suspends travel from any country

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Kenya has suspended travel from any country, after confirmation of more Covid-19 cases.

Last evening, Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe said eight more people tested positive for coronavirus, bring the total number to 15.

“All the eight are imported cases from Europe and America. All the eight came through JKIA between March 4 and March 17,” Kagwe said.

“They have all been isolated at various facilities and are being monitored.”

The patients, who reportedly comprise five Kenyans, two French nationals and a Mexican, have been isolated, as the 363 passenger who came in contact with them are being traced.

Kagwe added that all international flights have been suspended effective March 25 except cargo flights, whose crew must observe strict safety guidelines.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir bans all gatherings 1

Kiir bans all gatherings

Published Monday, March 16, 2020

1st female defense minister assumes office 2

1st female defense minister assumes office

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir 3

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Nyandeng demands for three female governors 4

Nyandeng demands for three female governors

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020

The Rwandan didn’t catch Covid-19 in S Sudan – official 5

The Rwandan didn’t catch Covid-19 in S Sudan – official

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenya suspends travel from any country

Published 4 hours ago

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident on Tombura road

Published 20 hours ago

Uganda temporarily closes Nimule-Elegu border – Official

Published 21 hours ago

Ameyu installed as the new Archbishop of Juba

Published 22 hours ago

22 killed, 31 injured in Warrap cattle raids

Published 23 hours ago

Chinese Embassy donates $100, 000 for COVID-19

Published Sunday, March 22, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.