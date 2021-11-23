23rd November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Kenyan detectives launch probe after BBC Journalist found dead in Nairobi

Kenyan detectives launch probe after BBC Journalist found dead in Nairobi

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 51 seconds ago

Kate Mitchelle who worked for the BBC was found dead in her hotel room in Nairobi on November 19, 2021. /BBC.

Kenyan detectives are investigating the death of BBC journalist Kate Mitchelle whose lifeless body was found at her Nairobi hotel room on Friday.

Mitchelle, who had worked in Zambia, South Sudan and most recently in Ethiopia, just returned to Kenya.

She was attached to BBC Media Action’s office in Ethiopia.

Investigations indicate that the journalist may have been strangled to death by a man she had been with earlier at the hotel.

The two, whose relationship is unclear, were reported to have been embroiled in a heated argument that turned into an altercation.

Mitchelle reportedly pressed the alarm bell when the altercation worsened, she was however strangled before she could get any help.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Benjamin Nthumbi said Mitchelle’s hotel room’s door was locked from inside when detectives arrived.

“Upon checking through the window, the detectives saw a man’s body lying on the ground. He was later identified as the man Mitchelle had been seen with earlier,” Nthumbi said.

“The man had jumped off the eighth floor of the hotel through the room’s window,” said Nthumbi.

The office located in Addis Ababa focuses on telling true stories on unsafe and illegal migration, health and media development.

An internal memo to BBC staff in Nairobi says the circumstances surrounding her death are unclear.

“We are working with the UK High commission and the police in Nairobi… there is no indication that her death is connected to her work or to the BBC,” the letter to staff stated.

Popular Stories
Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor 1

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 2

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction 3

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction

Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states 4

Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states

Published Thursday, November 18, 2021

Religious leader pushes for accountability in Lundin Energy atrocities 5

Religious leader pushes for accountability in Lundin Energy atrocities

Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenyan detectives launch probe after BBC Journalist found dead in Nairobi

Published 51 seconds ago

S Sudan registers an increase in non-oil revenues – VP Wani

Published 53 mins ago

Abiy says he’ll ‘lead army from battlefront’

Published 1 hour ago

Eight children among 12 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Manyo County

Published 3 hours ago

Juba City Council to digitize taxation

Published 3 hours ago

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.