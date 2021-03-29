Khartoum agrees to separate religion from state

The transitional government of Sudan, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has agreed to separate religion from the state.

This comes following signing of the declaration of principles between the Sudan government and SPLM-North headed up by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu.

The 1998 constitution stated that the source of law for Sudan was sharia and national consent through voting in addition to the constitution and custom.

In practice, Sudan treated Islam as the state religion and expected it to inspire the country’s laws, institutions, and policies in the North.

Signed in Juba on Sunday, the signing of the declaration is to break the deadlock in negotiation and start peace talks between Sudan government and holdout group.

The parties agreed to establish a civil, democratic, federal stat in Sudan, wherein, the freedom of religion, religion practices, and freedom of belief and worship shall be guarantee to all Sudanese people.

President Salva Kiir, who initiated the Sudanese peace talks, and the Executive Director of World Food Programme, Mr. David M. Beasley, signed the declaration as witnesses.

Sudanese President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan signed on behalf of the Sudan’s Transitional Government and General Abdel Aziz Adam al-Hilu signed on behalf of SPLM-North.

In his address, President Kiir said the people of Darfur should not think that they have been left out from the peace agreement.

He assured the people of Darfur that he is going to engage the SLM of Abdel Wahid al-Nur to come on board to address their problems amicably for a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

The President described that, bleeding in Darfur, means bleeding in Sudan as whole and South Sudan.

In addition, Kiir urged the political parties of Sudan to continue to work for peace and bring SLM of Abdel Wahid al-Nur on board for a comprehensive peace agreement.

According to the agreement this is by separating identities of cultural, region, ethnicity and religion form the state.

The parties insisted no religion shall be imposed on anyone and the state shall not adopt any official religion.

They also agreed the state shall be impartial in terms of religions matters and matters of faith and conscience.

The Declaration of Principle stated that the state shall guarantee and protect the freedom of religion and practices.

The parties agreed to work together to achieve the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Sudanependence and territorial integrity of Sudan.

