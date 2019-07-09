Kiir apologizes to civil servants, finance minister to pay salaries

President Salva Kiir has apologized to civil servants for the failure of his government to pay salaries on time, as the minister of finance and economic planning set to pay salaries.

In his Independence Day speech at J1 this morning, Kiir apologized to all civil servants and promised to personally ensure that all salary arrears are paid soon.

The President said he is aware that the living conditions of the people have worsened due to unpaid salaries.

He attributed these to internal wars that the country experienced and weak systems of governance.

President Kiir said these have affected service delivery across the country.

“I am fully aware that our people are hungry because of the difficult living conditions imposed upon them by insecurity and economic hardships. This is further exacerbated by the failure of my government to pay the salaries of our civil servants on time. However, that salary maybe little, It does make some difference in the livelihood of the families of our civil servants,” said Kiir.

“I want to sincerely apologize to you my people on my own behalf and on behalf of the government for those failures.”

“My government undertook several resolutions directing the ministry of finance and planning to pay all the outstanding arrears of our workforce and scheduled prompt payment of salaries to the employees of the government Republic of South Sudan at both the national and states level of the government,” said the president.

For his part, the minister of finance and economic planning, Salvatore Garang said his ministry has already paid two months’ salaries of civil servants.

Speaking from the Presidential Palace j1 this morning, Mr. Garang said another month will be paid from tomorrow.

“The first two months had already been paid, we are now going to two months, which one month is going to be started tomorrow, then the second month,” said Salvatore.

He said the salaries can’t be paid in a lump sum because it could cause problems with some institutions.

“They may confuse that may the employees may be told its only one month. But if the first one is finished then the employees will know which months are coming. So now we are in the third month for salaries payment, and the fourth one is coming. It’s already approved yesterday,” said the minister of finance and planning.

Three weeks ago, chaos erupted at the parliament after MPs refused to give the Minister of Finance a chance to present the budget, without accounting for the unpaid arrears of all civil servants.

However during the reading of the draft budget at the August House yesterday, MPs threatened to impeach the minister of finance and economic planning, if he does not resolve the matter of salary arrears soon.