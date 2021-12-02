2nd December 2021
Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Major General Gregory Deng who is the brother-in-law to President Kiir was SSPDF general at Bilpham headquarters - courtesy

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday has appointed Major Gen Gregory Deng as the new Deputy Intelligence Chief for External Bureau of the National Security Service (NSS).

Major General Gregory Deng is the brother-in-law to President Kiir.

In a presidential decree announced on State TV, Gen. Gregorywas transferred from the army, the SSPDF to the NSS.

President Kiir also appointed SPLM-IO’s Gen. Martin Abucha Gama the minister of mining, replacing Henry Odwar who resigned the position in August.

Gen. Abucha has been serving as the executive director in the office of First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar.

He also represents the SPLA-IO in the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM).

The president has elevated two diplomats, Dr. James Solomon Padiet and Aker Deng Majok, to Grade 3 ambassadors.

