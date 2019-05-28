Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

The chairperson of the SPLM has issued a decree instituting a committee that shall facilitate the expansion of the ruling party’s highest political organ.

Salva Kiir appointed a five member committee last night to spearhead the reorganization of the SPLM Political Bureau.

The committee is headed by Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior as the Chairperson, and deputized by Jemma Nunu Kumba, who shall act as the Secretary.

Kiir also appointed Taban Deng Gai, Paul Mayom Akech, and John Luk Jok as members of the committee.

The team is expected to develop criteria and details for the expansion of the political bureau, and where possible establish a secretariat to speed up their work.

They are expected to submit their recommendations to Kiir within 21 days.

The move comes days after a reunited SPLM Political Bureau met for the first time in Juba since 2013.

The political organ is comprise of those who left the mainstream for SPLM-IO, and Former Detainees but were reunited under the Arusha Declaration for the reunification of the SPLM.

In 2008, the post-CPA SPLM Political Bureau was made up of 31 party officials, including President Salva Kiir.