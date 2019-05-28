28th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior meeting President Salva Kiir at J1 in Juba in May, 2019. PHOTO: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit/facebook.com/PPUJ1/

The chairperson of the SPLM has issued a decree instituting a committee that shall facilitate the expansion of the ruling party’s highest political organ.

Salva Kiir appointed a five member committee last night to spearhead the reorganization of the SPLM Political Bureau.

The committee is headed by Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior as the Chairperson, and deputized by Jemma Nunu Kumba, who shall act as the Secretary.

Kiir also appointed Taban Deng Gai, Paul Mayom Akech, and John Luk Jok as members of the committee.

The team is expected to develop criteria and details for the expansion of the political bureau, and where possible establish a secretariat to speed up their work.

They are expected to submit their recommendations to Kiir within 21 days.

The move comes days after a reunited SPLM Political Bureau met for the first time in Juba since 2013.

SPLM Chairman, Salva Kiir speaks [May 23, 2019] at the SPLM House to members of the reunited SPLM Political Bureau in their first meeting since the outbreak of the party-instigated conflict in 2013. PHOTO: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit/facebook.com/PPUJ1/
The political organ is comprise of those who left the mainstream for SPLM-IO, and Former Detainees but were reunited under the Arusha Declaration for the reunification of the SPLM.

In 2008, the post-CPA SPLM Political Bureau was made up of 31 party officials, including President Salva Kiir.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 1

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

South Sudan launches international gateway 2

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development 3

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA 4

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

Published Friday, May 24, 2019

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham 5

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published 4 hours ago

Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir

Published 10 hours ago

Two Ugandan teachers killed in Rumbek

Published 10 hours ago

Two killed, one injured in ambush in Abiem-nhom

Published 12 hours ago

Governor orders for trial of 13 people suspected of instigating clashes

Published 12 hours ago

Co-chair of National Dialogue disappointed with dismissal of minister

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.