Kiir asked to implement ND resolutions

The co-chair of the National Dialogue steering committee has urged President Salva Kiir to implement the resolutions of the national conference without reservations.

On Monday, the over 500 delegates at the national dialogue conference endorsed a federal system of governance with a return to more than 32 states.

These consist of federal and state levels of government whereby state governments are administratively and politically autonomous from the federal government.

The delegates, however, called for transformation of the security sector in South Sudan through the creation of a professional national army and other organized forces through the recruitment of South Sudanese from all regions and ethnic communities.

Other key recommendations they endorsed include compensation of those whose homes and properties were destroyed during the war.

“My dear President Salva Kiir Mayardit, you have bankrolled this national dialogue materially for four years,” said Angelo Beda in his closing remarks, “even if the resolutions are controversial, please implement them.”

The national conference commenced in Juba on 14 days ago under the theme: “Come lets dialogue, come let’s heal our nation.”

Various regional conferences have been held across the country and in the diaspora while the government and the opposition were negotiating the revitalized peace agreement.