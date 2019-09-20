20th September 2019
Kiir asked to speak language of peace

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 mins ago

President Salva Kiir during his speech at the J1 prayers organized by the council of churches (Eye Radio photo: Woja Emmanuel)

SPLM-IO is urging President Salva Kiir to speak the language of peace, after saying he would set up the unity government with or without Dr. Riek Machar.

Yesterday, President Kiir said if the leader of SPLM-IO is not willing to come back, he would form the government in November with other parties to the agreement.

He was delivering a speech at the peace prayers organized by council of churches.

“I want to promise you that in November, the government must be formed, and if the IO doesn’t want the government to be formed the other political parties that signed the agreement will go ahead with SPLM and form that government. So I wish to inform my colleague here Henry to send my message to Dr. Riek Machar that all of us want him to be in Juba, even if he comes in October we don’t have any problem, he saw it when he came here nobody was against him.”

But a senior member of IO says President Kiir should speak the language of peace in order to implement the agreement.

Agok Makur says his party is committed to the peace agreement.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning.

“We in the SPLM-IO under the leadership of Dr. Riek are committed to peace, and that our language, words and thoughts is about peace, our talk is about peace, and also our body expressions to be peace. This is a moral commitment of the SPLM-IO led by Dr. Riek Machar. If the President is committed to peace, then he will be committed to peace. Therefore, we do not want to evaluate the President’s words, but what concerns us now and the concerns of the South Sudanese is that the statements, words and signals let it be of peace.”

