11th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir calls for end to communal conflicts

Kiir calls for end to communal conflicts

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 mins ago

President Salva Kiir addressing the nation in Juba, May 2019.

President Salva Kiir has appealed to communities in Jonglei, Lakes and Warrap States to stop hostilities and work for unity to combat the coronavirus disease.

The three states have continued to experience waves of communal conflicts largely sparked by cattle raids and revenge attacks.

Kiir said due to the new era of peace, political conflicts all over the country have stopped but communal conflicts continue to destabilize the lives of citizens in the pastoralist communities.

He stated that as the country’s leaders have united to fight the coronavirus pandemic, people in the Lakes, Jonglei, and Warrap states should stop fighting among themselves, and instead fight coronavirus.

“I want to appeal to our people in Jonglei, Lakes, and Warrap to cease all communal hostilities and to take actions instead to fight against coronavirus,” Kiir said while delivering his Easter message on Friday.

“Our local differences pale in comparison with the danger and threat of coronavirus. These local conflicts can only impede our response and the response of humanitarian partners to the crises,” he added.”

The President further assured that the government of national unity is working and that its leaders remain committed to the peace agreement.

“Hard times are ahead with the threat of coronavirus and economic hardships, but our resolve as your leaders to work together and to protect our people at this difficult time is a responsibility we have taken seriously.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case 1

South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders 2

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

S Sudan records third coronavirus case 3

S Sudan records third coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 9, 2020

South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19 4

South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19

Published Sunday, April 5, 2020

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba 5

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba

Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir calls for end to communal conflicts

Published 4 mins ago

Another person tests coronavirus positive

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

Don’t buy these sanitizers

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

Respect COVID-19 preventive measures, Kiir advises citizens

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

Woman drowns in illegal border-crossing attempt

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

UN to airlift the 53-year-old coronavirus patient to Nairobi

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.