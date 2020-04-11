Kiir calls for end to communal conflicts

President Salva Kiir has appealed to communities in Jonglei, Lakes and Warrap States to stop hostilities and work for unity to combat the coronavirus disease.

The three states have continued to experience waves of communal conflicts largely sparked by cattle raids and revenge attacks.

Kiir said due to the new era of peace, political conflicts all over the country have stopped but communal conflicts continue to destabilize the lives of citizens in the pastoralist communities.

He stated that as the country’s leaders have united to fight the coronavirus pandemic, people in the Lakes, Jonglei, and Warrap states should stop fighting among themselves, and instead fight coronavirus.

“I want to appeal to our people in Jonglei, Lakes, and Warrap to cease all communal hostilities and to take actions instead to fight against coronavirus,” Kiir said while delivering his Easter message on Friday.

“Our local differences pale in comparison with the danger and threat of coronavirus. These local conflicts can only impede our response and the response of humanitarian partners to the crises,” he added.”

The President further assured that the government of national unity is working and that its leaders remain committed to the peace agreement.

“Hard times are ahead with the threat of coronavirus and economic hardships, but our resolve as your leaders to work together and to protect our people at this difficult time is a responsibility we have taken seriously.”