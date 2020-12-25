25th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir calls for unity in Christmas message

Kiir calls for unity in Christmas message

Author : Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

File: President Salva Kiir | Credit | Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has called for all South Sudanese to unite for the country to solve its enormous challenges.

Kiir made the call in a written Christmas message shared by the Office of the President last evening.

South Sudan is emerging from a prolonged civil conflict that has displaced about 40 percent of the population internally and into neighboring countries.

This year, floods and desert locusts have further worsened living conditions for millions of South Sudanese.

Inter-communal violence in some states has also killed hundreds.

Last week, the government and three UN agencies said up to 6.5 million South Sudanese faced severe acute food insecurity in the last two months.

The number is expected to increase to 7.24 million between April and July 2021.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the country has massive development needs, from building basic infrastructure to developing education and health services, to building institutions.

These challenges, the IMF says, are difficult to solve for a country that has very limited access to affordable financing.

However, in his Christmas message, President Kiir encouraged South Sudanese to remember the challenges the country has faced this year and urged them to pray for unity.

President Kiir also urged all South Sudanese to pray for God’s guidance and blessings as the country strives to resolve conflict in the country.

He further reminded the country of threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to destabilize the globe.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudanese girl ‘disowned’ by father for choosing to marry a S.Sudanese 1

Sudanese girl ‘disowned’ by father for choosing to marry a S.Sudanese

Published Tuesday, December 22, 2020

National Dialogue disowns ‘step aside’ report 2

National Dialogue disowns ‘step aside’ report

Published Monday, December 21, 2020

Bakosoro returns home after five years 3

Bakosoro returns home after five years

Published Sunday, December 20, 2020

No travel restrictions on Dr. Machar, IGAD says 4

No travel restrictions on Dr. Machar, IGAD says

Published Monday, December 21, 2020

Olony to arrive in Juba when appointed governor -SPLM-IO 5

Olony to arrive in Juba when appointed governor -SPLM-IO

Published Thursday, December 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ethiopia-based students stranded in Juba

Published 10 mins ago

Pope Francis urges ‘more progress’ in S.Sudan peace

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir calls for unity in Christmas message

Published 4 hours ago

Telar Ring, 11 others test positive for coronavirus

Published 5 hours ago

Three SSPDF soldiers arrested for terrorizing Lainya civilians

Published 6 hours ago

Heavy deployment of officers to maintain order during Christmas festivities

Published Thursday, December 24, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.