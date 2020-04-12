Kiir calls for unity to cope with crises

President Salva Kiir has called for unity among South Sudanese in order to pull the country out of all forms of crises.

The nearly 6-year-conflict is said to have torn the social fabric, characterized by ethnic hatred and mistrust.

According to UN reports, there have been targeted killings and detention of members of some ethnic groups.

The country’s leaders are now implementing a peace deal signed in September 2018, aimed at resolving the country’s political conflicts.

“I am calling upon all of you to build on this momentum of peace and to unite in your villages, payams, and counties and renew your allegiance to each other and for your country,” President Kiir said on Friday in his Easter message.

“We must achieve unity of purpose to pull the country out of all forms of crises and chat a new direction guided by our conviction never to return to war again.”

He stated that South Sudanese should brace for “hard times” economically and “the managing of coronavirus will continue to worsen the situation.”

“So we must work in unity to confront these challenges and rejuvenate our economy and embark on the long-awaited development programs, Kiir added.