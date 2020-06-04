4th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Kiir cites Juba-Rumbek road for Mayiik’s sackingNhial Deng to pursue states deadlockLawyers threaten to sue roads ministry, Shangdong for shoddy workHealth minister suspends issuance of Covid-19 negative certificatesS. Sudan denies giving Egypt Military Base

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir cites Juba-Rumbek road for Mayiik’s sacking

Kiir cites Juba-Rumbek road for Mayiik’s sacking

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir and some cabinet members during swearing-in ceremony of Nhial Deng Nhial as the new Minister for Presidential Affairs. Photo: PPU.

President Salva Kiir has revealed that he fired Presidential Affairs Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng due to the “poor manner” in which the Juba-Rumbek road is being built.

 

This week, President Kiir replaced Mayiik with Nhial Deng Nhial without giving any reason.

Prior to Mayiik’s dismissal, some members of the public and activists criticized the ongoing construction of Juba-Rumbek road after it was submerged in water.

According to reports, a section of the road was washed away and got damaged due to the heavy rains.

Mayiik was in charge of the construction of the highway which is being financed through crude oil.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Nhial Deng Nhial on Thursday, President Kiir cited the ongoing construction of Juba-Rumbek road for replacing Mayiik.

“President Salva Kiir emphasized that he did not have any problem with his former Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng but he fired him from the position because of the issue of the Bahr el Ghazal Road construction project,” the Presidential Press Unit said in a Facebook post.

“President Salva Kiir added that the construction of the road started in a poor manner and urged the new minister to review the whole construction process,” it added.

This is the first time for President Kiir to reveal the reason for firing a senior government official.

Kiir has been appointing and reliving ministers without stressing or citing any reasons.

The Juba-Rumbek road project is being implemented by the Shandong Hi-speed construction company.

Total Page Visits: 22 - Today Page Visits: 22

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
John Luk Jok dies 1

John Luk Jok dies

Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba 2

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting 3

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan 4

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

Published Friday, May 29, 2020

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom 5

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom

Published Monday, June 1, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir cites Juba-Rumbek road for Mayiik’s sacking

Published 1 min ago

Nhial Deng to pursue states deadlock

Published 16 mins ago

Interview with FAO’s Country Rep. on how COVID-19 is impacting on agriculture, food security

Published 1 hour ago

Lawyers threaten to sue roads ministry, Shangdong for shoddy work

Published 2 hours ago

Health minister suspends issuance of Covid-19 negative certificates

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan denies giving Egypt Military Base

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.