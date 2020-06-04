Kiir cites Juba-Rumbek road for Mayiik’s sacking

President Salva Kiir has revealed that he fired Presidential Affairs Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng due to the “poor manner” in which the Juba-Rumbek road is being built.

This week, President Kiir replaced Mayiik with Nhial Deng Nhial without giving any reason.

Prior to Mayiik’s dismissal, some members of the public and activists criticized the ongoing construction of Juba-Rumbek road after it was submerged in water.

According to reports, a section of the road was washed away and got damaged due to the heavy rains.

Mayiik was in charge of the construction of the highway which is being financed through crude oil.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Nhial Deng Nhial on Thursday, President Kiir cited the ongoing construction of Juba-Rumbek road for replacing Mayiik.

“President Salva Kiir emphasized that he did not have any problem with his former Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng but he fired him from the position because of the issue of the Bahr el Ghazal Road construction project,” the Presidential Press Unit said in a Facebook post.

“President Salva Kiir added that the construction of the road started in a poor manner and urged the new minister to review the whole construction process,” it added.



This is the first time for President Kiir to reveal the reason for firing a senior government official.

Kiir has been appointing and reliving ministers without stressing or citing any reasons.

The Juba-Rumbek road project is being implemented by the Shandong Hi-speed construction company.

Total Page Visits: 22 - Today Page Visits: 22