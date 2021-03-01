Kiir commits to clearing EAC fees

1st March 2021
Author: Jale Richard | Published: 12 hours ago

At one point last year, South Sudan’s membership arrears had reached over 28 million dollars/Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has appealed to the Eat African Community to restructure the amount South Sudan owes to the regional bloc as it aims to clear all its outstanding dues this year.

All member countries are required to pay 8 million dollars annually to the East African Community as contributions.

But last year, South Sudan and Burundi were singled out by the bloc for defaulting their obligations.

At one point last year, South Sudan’s membership arrears had reached over 28 million dollars.

But speaking during the 21st Ordinary EAC Heads of State Summit at the weekend, President Kiir said South Sudan had remitted $1.5 million as part of $ 8.4 million that South Sudan shall fully pay before the end of this year.

He, however, asked for a modality to allow his country to clear the remaining arrears.

“I would like to appeal to the EAC secretariat to work with my officials to restructure the amount South Sudan owes,” Kiir said.

“This should be done to find a suitable formula for installment repayment over an agreed period. If a formula for repayment of the arrears is determined, the government of South Sudan moving forward starting this year 2021, is committed to repaying its membership fees without default.”

In July last year, the East African Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to expel and suspend South Sudan and Burundi for defaulting on their yearly payments.

But South Sudan asked for more time, citing financial difficulties caused by years of civil war and economic collapse.

