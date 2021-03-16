17th March 2021
Kiir demands forces’ unification status report

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 16 hours ago

Trained division of the SSPDF participates in a parade exercise during a prayer event organized for the army and other organized forces at Rejaf Diocese, Juba on Saturday, July 27, 2019 | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The president has directed the National Transitional Commission to submit a final report on the status of unifying the command and ranks of the Necessary Unified Forces awaiting graduation.

On Monday, Salva Kiir told the head of the NTC, Tut Gatluak, in a meeting with Dr. Riek Machar –attended by other government officials – to fast-track efforts to unify the forces.

There are thousands of troops in the cantonment and training camps across the country.

Peace observers say many soldiers have deserted the sites due to lack of food, proper shelter and medication.

Most of them have been at the training camps since 2019.

“It is agreed that the committee chaired by the Presidential Advisor Tut Gathluak should now summon the leadership of the army, the JDB and related organs of the agreement and security arrangements in order for us to have an update,” said Dr. Martin Elia, cabinet affairs minister.

The revitalized peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening, and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the peace deal through the Transitional Period.

But their graduation has been postponed for several occasion over claims of inadequate funds.

Political analysts believe delaying the deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces poses a security threat to the unity government.

17th March 2021

