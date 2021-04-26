Kiir demands quick probe and persecution of Father Carlassare attackers

President Salva Kiir has described the shooting of the Bishop-elect of Rumbek as a “shameful act of intimidation” by gunmen in Lakes state.

The President, Monday evening, expressed his dismay over the incident that resulted in the injury of Father Christian Carlassare.

Unknown assailants shot and wounded the catholic priest on Sunday midnight at his residence in Rumbek town.

“I call upon all South Sudanese to condemn the criminals who carried out this heinous crime in the strongest term possible,” Kiir stated.

Father Carlassare who was nursing his wounds at Rumbek hospital told Eye Radio, Monday, that his condition was stable.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, President Kiir said the “reprehensible act of violence meted on Father Carlassare is unacceptable and must stop.”

He directed the government of Lakes state to carry out an expeditious investigation that will lead to the arrest and persecution of the perpetrators.

On Monday, Governor Makur Kulang said some police officers who were guarding the residence of Father have been arrested for allegedly failing to intervene.

President Kiir said “we will stand by” Father Carlassare, who was chosen by the Pope to lead, arguing that the action of a few criminals should not be allowed to affect the plans of the clerical authority.

The President concluded by wishing the Bishop a quick recovery to enable him to return to the Diocese to “serve our people…[and] with renewed determination to serve the faithful.”

