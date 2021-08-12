Kiir describes late James Loro a liberator as body arrives in Juba

The body of the former governor of Central Equatoria state Lieutenant General James Loro Cirisio arrived in Juba on Friday.

The prominent leader died last week in Khartoum after a short illness.

President Salva Kiir described the late Loro as a freedom fighter who dedicated much of his life to liberate South Sudan from decades of oppression.

He said he first met General Loro when the late was the commander of the second battalion in Equatoria during the civil war.

Loro’s involvement in the liberation struggle began in the 1950s during the Anyanya 1 war.

He served as chairman of the Transitional High Executive Council for Southern Sudan.

He later became governor of Bahr el Jebel – currently Central Equatoria state.

In 2005, President Salva Kiir appointed James Loro Cirisio as Minister of Environment, Wildlife Conservation, and Tourism.

In his remarks, while receiving the body of the late at Juba International Airport, President Kiir encouraged the government of Central Equatoria state to look after the family of General Loro.

“I want all of you to pray for his soul. His children should be under your care and responsibility,” he said.

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga described the late Loro as a humble and peace-loving person.

“General Loro was a nobleman, he was a dignified person. Loro was a hero for South Sudan and for Anyanya. Loro was a liberator and a patriot.”

In January 2014, retired Lieutenant General was among prominent leaders who called on President Salva Kiir to exert more efforts to end the conflict that started in December 2013.

He famously told the media and I quote – “children of the same mother and father can quarrel and fight, but after some time they should come back, dialogue and return to peace,” – end of quote.

General James Loro Cirisio is survived by two wives and four children.

