Kiir directs Twic governor to resolve Mayen-Abun/Turalei wrangles

President Salva Kiir has instructed the new governor of Twic State to resolve the differences between the communities in his area over the location of the state capital.

Kiir appointed Jacob Madhol Lang on Tuesday after relieving Atem Madut Yak as Governor of Twic State.

There have been tensions over the location of the state capital after President Kiir created 32 states in 2015.

Twic was a County under Warrap state and had its capital in Turalei.

But when it was made a state, the capital was transferred to Mayen-Abun prompting serious opposition from the people in Turalei.

In May, several people were killed after violence erupted between the communities of the state.

President Kiir immediately ordered local authorities to organize meetings in the state and in Juba to resolve the matter of the state capital.

It was reported that the consultation meetings resolved to keep the capital in Mayen-Abun, near the border with the Abyei region.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new officials at the State House, J1 on Wednesday, Kiir said some people are still not happy with the decision.

He directed the new governor, Madhol Lang to reconcile the dissenting voices.

“There are people who are not happy with the state capital, and there are people opposed to them. You must resolve this issue,” Kiir said.

He also told the him to collaborate with the governor of Northern Liech state to address cross-boundary disputes and cattle rustling.

“You must work together with Joseph Monytuil so that you bring harmony between the two peoples; the Nuer and the Dinka –you must work hard to bring them together,” Kiir added.

He said “implementing the agreement, means bringing people together.”

Two months ago, Twic and Northern Liech States agreed to compensate relatives of those who were killed in retaliatory attacks from both sides, and recover stolen cattle.

This is after dozens were killed and thousands displaced in the inter-state conflict.