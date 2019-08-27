27th August 2019
Kiir eulogizes late war veteran, governor Anthony Bol Madut

Published: 6 hours ago

Late Anthony Bol Madut, as governor of Tonj State, during a meeting with President Salva Kiir at State House, J1, in April 16, 2018. PHOTO: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has issued a condolence message to the family of the late Lieutenant General Anthony Bol Madut who passed on in Egypt over the weekend.

Kiir described the late as “a revolutionary leader” and one that was committed to the ideals of freedom and liberty.

He said General Madut committed his entire life to fight for the independence of South Sudan.

The late was an Anyanya veteran.

He is accredited for helping form the Anyanya 2 movement.

As a founding member of the Anyanya 2, he is said to have championed the fight for the liberation of Southern Sudanese.

He is also accredited for leading a large number of fighters during the formation of the SPLM/SPLA in 1983.

He led the recruits from Bahr el-Ghazal region to the training camps at Bilpam and Tonga.

General Madut became the Commander of Boma battalion that initiated an assault on the position of the Sudanese army, together with Ngachigak Nyachilluk.

After the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement and the independence of South Sudan, General Madut became the governor of the former Warrap State and later Tonj State.

A family poster of Late Bol Madut as a soldier and a politician

His death comes at a time when he was serving as a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai has described the late as a freedom fighter, a nationalist and a hero for his outstanding achievements and exemplary leadership.

Taban added that General Bol Madut demonstrated “humility and commitment” to his ideals during his lifetime.

The late was born on January 1, 1941. He died on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

27th August 2019

