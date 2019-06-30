30th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Kiir expected in Nairobi for bilateral talks Monday

Kiir expected in Nairobi for bilateral talks Monday

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 9 hours ago

President Salva Kiir Mayardit, and President Uhuru Kenyatta in May 2019 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi for the National Prayer Breakfast. [Photo credit|Presidentil press unit]

President Salva Kiir is expected to travel to Nairobi today for bilateral talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kiir who will be accompanied by a delegation from South Sudan will received by President Uhuru at the State House, “where he will be accorded full State reception honors.”

According to the Kenyan state media, KBC, the two leaders will lead their respective delegations in bilateral talks before conducting a joint press briefing.

Two weeks ago, South Sudan and Kenya signed Memorandum of Understanding to fast track the territorial border reaffirmation at Ilemi triangle as a step towards the realization of peace between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to launch the first ever joint commission to enhance trade and bilateral relations.

The Nairobi meeting which begins Monday will see the two sides negotiate a number of instruments to govern trade and investment.

Kenya’s State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena-Mararo said the teams will also review the security and management of the border of the two countries.

She said they will also discuss how to fast-track the implementation of the peace process in South Sudan and how Kenya could cooperate on regional infrastructure development.

Kenya is among the main guarantors of the revitalized peace agreement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and former Sudanese President Omar al Bashir led the mediation process for the current peace agreement.

Kiir’s trip to Nairobi is also expected to highlight the inter-ethnic conflict in the Ilemi triangle between the Toposa, Turkana in Kenya, and Nyang’atom of Ethiopia.

The Ilemi Triangle is a mineral rich area near Nadapal, and is a territory claimed by South Sudan and Kenya.

Kenya has de facto control of part of the area, and has deployed Military and paramilitary in the area, saying the move is in response to cattle rustling and cross-border insecurity among Turkana, Toposa, Didinga, Nyangatom, Dessanach of Ethiopia and Karamajong of Uganda.

But South Sudan say the territory was never legally transferred to Kenya by a 1936 undertaking that allowed the British colonial governor of Kenya to administer it on behalf of the then colonial authorities in Juba. The territory was retained by Kenya after Sudan’s independence in 1956.

Read related story: https://eyeradio.org/s-sudan-kenya-sign-new-mou-on-illemi-and-cross-border-relations/

Kiir last month visited Kenya where he attended the prayer breakfast event organized by President Kenyatta.

The President used the three day visit to also condole with former Kenyan President, Daniel Arap Moi who had just lost his son.

Popular Stories
Secondary schools 2018 /2019 results -Top 10 states, students 1

Secondary schools 2018 /2019 results -Top 10 states, students

Published Thursday, June 27, 2019

Overwhelming 77% pass 2018 Secondary Schools Exams 2

Overwhelming 77% pass 2018 Secondary Schools Exams

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019

1km road to cost $1.5 million on Juba – Barh el Ghazal region highway 3

1km road to cost $1.5 million on Juba – Barh el Ghazal region highway

Published Monday, June 24, 2019

Transformation of Garang Memorial University into “a world class” complex to begin 4

Transformation of Garang Memorial University into “a world class” complex to begin

Published Monday, June 24, 2019

No more unauthorized access to JIA runway -Aviation Authority 5

No more unauthorized access to JIA runway -Aviation Authority

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir expected in Nairobi for bilateral talks Monday

Published 9 hours ago

Central bank to take charge of highways construction funds

Published 21 hours ago

MP say TNLA not against Finance Minister

Published 22 hours ago

NPTC inaugurates new offices

Published 23 hours ago

Opposition Alliance wrangling over ‘division of cake’

Published 2 days ago

SPLA-IO negotiating release of food for troops impounded by Uganda

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.