13th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   Kiir fires Petroleum Minister & Jonglei state governor

Kiir fires Petroleum Minister & Jonglei state governor

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and Philip Aguer Panyang both assumed offices in 2016

President Salva Kiir has relieved the Petroleum minister and the governor of Jonglei state in a republican decree issued on Wednesday night.

Both Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and Philip Aguer Panyang were removed without explaination -apart from the President citing his constitutional powers to appoint and remove public servants.

Ambassador Lol was appointed in August 2016 after the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar split with Taban Deng Gai remaining with a faction in Juba, while Riek’s group fled to exile -following renewal of violent clashes in Juba.

He was nominated by the First Vice President, Taban as per the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan 2015. It is not clear whether his removal was done through the recommendation of the FVP.

Ezekiel has been replaced by Daniel Awou Chuong as the new Minister of Petroleum.

Meanwhile, Philip Aguer who has been governor of Jonglei for the last 3 years replaced John Kong Nyuon in late 2015.

Prior to his appointment, Aguer served as a long time spokesperson for the SPLA.

Upon his appointment -among 27 other governors for a newly created 28 states -Aguer was subjected to a local mock elections in Juba where communities from Jonglei endorsed him.

Jonglei was divided into 3 states; Western Bieh, Eastern Bieh and Jonglei [Bor,Panyagor,Duk] states.

Aguer is replaced by Maker Thiong, a nominated member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The two officials have not been given new assignments.

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 08:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
High court sentences Biar, Kerubino 1

High court sentences Biar, Kerubino

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists 2

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists

Published Saturday, June 8, 2019

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally 3

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

Financial constraints forced cuts in foreign missions & personnel -Nhial Deng 4

Financial constraints forced cuts in foreign missions & personnel -Nhial Deng

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign 5

Jubek Minister of Health faces calls to resign

Published Thursday, June 6, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir fires Petroleum Minister & Jonglei state governor

Published 8 hours ago

Government and Opposition forces occupying civilian buildings-CTSAMVM

Published 11 hours ago

Guinea worm case resurfaces in Yambio

Published 11 hours ago

Parliament summons the Minister of Interior over the tinted glasses

Published 13 hours ago

Students & police clash during a school riot in Bor town

Published 14 hours ago

SSPDF & SPLA-IO urged to vacate civilian buildings

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.