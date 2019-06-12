Kiir fires Petroleum Minister & Jonglei state governor

President Salva Kiir has relieved the Petroleum minister and the governor of Jonglei state in a republican decree issued on Wednesday night.

Both Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and Philip Aguer Panyang were removed without explaination -apart from the President citing his constitutional powers to appoint and remove public servants.

Ambassador Lol was appointed in August 2016 after the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar split with Taban Deng Gai remaining with a faction in Juba, while Riek’s group fled to exile -following renewal of violent clashes in Juba.

He was nominated by the First Vice President, Taban as per the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan 2015. It is not clear whether his removal was done through the recommendation of the FVP.

Ezekiel has been replaced by Daniel Awou Chuong as the new Minister of Petroleum.

Meanwhile, Philip Aguer who has been governor of Jonglei for the last 3 years replaced John Kong Nyuon in late 2015.

Prior to his appointment, Aguer served as a long time spokesperson for the SPLA.

Upon his appointment -among 27 other governors for a newly created 28 states -Aguer was subjected to a local mock elections in Juba where communities from Jonglei endorsed him.

Jonglei was divided into 3 states; Western Bieh, Eastern Bieh and Jonglei [Bor,Panyagor,Duk] states.

Aguer is replaced by Maker Thiong, a nominated member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The two officials have not been given new assignments.