Kiir fires Salvatore, Erjok and Dr Chol

The Minister of Finance and Planning, Salvatore Garang; acting NRA Commissioner-General Erjok Bullen Geu; and Nilepet boss Dr Chol Deng have been fired amid economic crisis.

The men were relieved through presidential decrees read out on the state-run SSBC on Wednesday evening.

Salavatore has been replaced with Athian Ding Athian; Dr Deng with Bol Riing Muorwel; and Bullen, with Africano Mande.

The reasons for the dismissals were not mentioned, however, their dockets had been reportedly mired with financial mismanagement.

The developments came after the economic crisis management committee recommended firing some officials of revenue-generating institutions over corruption.

Last week, both Garang and Bullen appeared before a parliamentary committee to answer questions regarding their offices.

One of the concerns raised by the Assembly Business Committee on Thursday was constant salary delays.

Garang claimed his ministry had been receiving money from the sale of only one cargo of crude oil per month.

This, he said, was the reason the government was unable to pay civil servants salaries on time.

Meanwhile, Bullen was questioned why he was illegally heading NRA since his acting mandate expired 90 days after he assumed the office.

Besides, an investigative report carried by Eye Radio in late 2019 showed that Bullen was making suspicious bank transfers, after he decided to stop making public monthly collections.

