President Salva Kiir has issued an order forming a seven-member committee to investigate this week’s deadly Shirkat incident.

On Wednesday morning, eyewitnesses at Shirkat residential area in Juba told Eye Radio that SSPDF officer – Lual Akook, arrived at a bus park and started shooting unarmed civilians over a land dispute, killing five and wounding seven others.

The incident sparked protests, with hundreds of residents barricading the road and demanding justice for the victims.

As a result, the office of the President issued a statement condemning the attack.

Lieutenant Colonel Lual – who was President Salva Kiir’s relative – was later pronounced dead after suffering injuries that evening. However, Kiir’s office issued a statement, describing the soldier as a distant relative.

The Office of the President has issued a statement regarding the killing of unarmed civilians by Lual Marine, whom it describes as a "distance relative" to President Salva Kiir, who acted "alone" and "must be punished".

Last evening in a decree read on the state own television SSBC, president Kiir formed a 7-member investigation committee to look into the Shirkat shooting.

The committee shall be headed up by the Minister of justice and constitutional affairs.

Other members include chief of defense forces of the SSPDF, inspector-general of police, director-general of the internal security bureau NSS, director of military intelligence SSPDF, director of public prosecution at the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs, and Advocate Muonyluak Alor Kuol.

Their role will be, to conduct hearing and interview with witnesses who may have relevant information regarding the investigation without any fear or favor.

It shall also summon any person to appear before it, if the committee deems that there is a reasonable cause for summoning such a person to give evidence under oath.

It shall request for production of any document relevant to the subject matter of investigation and to issue warrant of arrest for any person who refuses to appear before the committee without any reason.

The committee shall also ascertain any credible evidence that may sustain prosecution against any suspect and the committee is tasks with assessing the quantum damage incurred.

The committee will co-opt any member where it deemed necessary.

The committee, according to the order, is required to submit its findings and recommendations to President Kiir within seven days.

