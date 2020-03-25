Kiir imposes night curfew, asks employers to have some staff stay home

President Salva Kiir has imposed a night curfew across the country for the next 30 days as preventative measure against COVID-19.

This is aimed at stopping possible spread of the coronavirus as the country is reportedly at high risk of the Covid-19.

In a Presidential order read on the state-run television on Tuesday night, the 8 PM – 6AM curfew starts this evening.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the order is fully complemented.

According to the ministry of health and the World Health Organization, South Sudan is coronavirus-free. However, all its neighbors have confirmed cases of the virus.

International flights have already been banned and borders closed – nobody in, nobody out.

In other developments, the Presidency directs the employers, both private and public – to make provisions for allowing their non-essential staff to stay home on a paid leave.

It further states that work-time at public institutions shall be limited to a half-day, starting from 7:30 AM and ending at 1:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

Hospital staff, Police and other security agencies shall follow their normal work routine.

But all unified forces at training sites are ordered to remain in their respective camps. Unless instructed otherwise, they must strictly observe infection provision procedures, including social distancing.

Designated market areas and places are directed to observe personal hygiene and practice social distancing.

The Presidential order warns business community in general against increasing prices and hoarding essential goods and commodities.