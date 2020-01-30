30th January 2020
Kiir heads to South Africa for talks on pending peace issues

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir leaves Juba for Pretoria on 30 January, 2020. Photo. Presidential Press Unit.

President Salva Kiir has left Juba this morning to meet South African President on pending tasks of the peace agreement.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Deputy- David Mabuza is mediating between parties to the peace agreement on the contentious issue of the number of states and boundaries.

The presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny said Mr. Kiir will meet Mr. Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

“While the president is there, he will actually brief his counterpart on how far the issue of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement has reached particularly on the sticking issues like the boundaries which is under the IBC and the issue of sates plus the security arrangements,” Ateny told Eye Radio this morning.

The determination of the number and boundaries of the states is among the tasks expected to be completed within the pre-transitional period.

However, parties to the revitalized peace agreement are yet to agree on a proposal of arbitration put forward by Mr. Mabuza. The peace parties are left with 22 days to form a unity government as per the extended pre-transitional period.

Mr. Kiir was accompanied by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro and the Managing Director of Nile Petroleum Corporation Dr. Chol Deng.

30th January 2020

