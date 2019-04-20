21st April 2019
Kiir makes second invite to Dr Machar

Kiir makes second invite to Dr Machar

Author: Garang Malaak | Published: 15 hours ago

Pres. Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar in Juba in 2016. PHOTO//Larco Lomayat

President Salva Kiir has reiterated his call on Dr Riek Machar, and this time to other opposition leaders still outside the country to return for formation of an interim government in May.

According to the September peace deal signed in Ethiopia’s Capital, Addis Ababa, the parties shall form a reconstituted transitional government of national unity on May 12th.

But during the recent trip to Rome, the opposition leader, Dr Machar said the parties would not be able to meet the deadline because key requirement of the peace deal have not been met.

He then suggested the pre-transitional period be extended for six months to enable its full implementation.

However, in his Easter message today, President Salva Kiir says it is not late for the opposition leaders to come to Juba.

“Even now it’s not too late, I am inviting Dr. Riek Machar to urgently return to Juba so that we can work together to expedite the processes of formation of a revitalized transitional government of national unity,” he said.

Kiir wished that all the opposition leaders were here in the county to celebrate the Easter season ahead of a unity government.

“Nothing could have been a great gift to our people this Easter than for Dr. Riek Machar and all opposition leaders to be in Juba …and re-assure our people of our commitments to the agreement we have signed and to total peace to our country,” he said.

