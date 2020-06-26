Kiir promises Rumbek quadruplets 2m pounds

The family of the quadruplets born recently in Rumbek will soon receive 2 million South Sudanese Pounds as an assistance from President Salva Kiir.

The President made the financial pledge through his spokesperson on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, a 26-year-old woman gave birth to four babies at the Rumbek State Hospital in Lakes state.

Elizabeth Ajok Dut, who is already a mother of four other children, is married to Mapuor Majoth, a soldier with the SSPDF.

Many people sympathized with the young couple, wondering how the babies whose father earns less than 1,000 pounds a month will survive, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

A social media campaign to fundraise for the quadruplets was initiated in Juba.

South Sudanese around the world made contributions for the mother of eight.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President said President Kiir will also submit his contributions to the fundraisers.

We congratulate that woman on behalf of His Excellency the President and encourage her to stand up to bring up these children,” Ateny Wek Ateny said.

He added that the money will be handed over to the organizers to deliver it on behalf of the Office of the President.

