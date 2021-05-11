11th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Kiir receives ND steering committee’s final resolutions

Kiir receives ND steering committee’s final resolutions

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Angelo Beda, co-chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee addressing the delegates at Freedom Hall, Juba on Tuesday November 3, 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

The former leadership of the national dialogue steering committee has presented the final resolutions of the national dialogue conference to President Salva Kiir.

The Co-Chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee, Angelo Beda, said on Monday the final report summarizes the committee’s main findings and respective recommendations.

Angelo Beda told SSBC that President Kiir has promised to implement the resolutions and communique of the national dialogue conference.

“He has promised to implement the resolutions, he has promised to implement the communique, he has promised to keep the documents in the ministry of heritage and other relevant institutions,”   Beda added.

In December 2020, a leaked draft copy of the National Dialogue Steering Committee report surfaced online, generating mixed reactions.

A vast majority of the views criticized the SPLM and its leaders for a massive failure to govern South Sudan.

To break the political deadlock, they recommended that both President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar should step aside, enabling the country to eventually heal and prosper.

If the two cannot step aside right away, according to the views from the grassroots, they should come out openly to declare that they will not run in the coming elections, which are scheduled at the end of the Transitional Period.

This particular call had stirred significant public debate, with the Presidency’s Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, accusing the National Dialogue of overstepping its mandate.

The committee’s leadership then came out to distance itself from the draft document, saying it was not the final one.

Content of the final resolution and communique presented to President Kiir are yet to be made public.

Co-chairpersons Abel Alier and Angelo Beda led the dialogue process that started in 2017.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes parliament 1

Kiir reconstitutes parliament

Published 17 hours ago

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies 2

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash 3

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash

Published Thursday, May 6, 2021

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo 4

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Gov’t inks $1.5bn army housing project deal 5

Gov’t inks $1.5bn army housing project deal

Published Monday, May 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir receives ND steering committee’s final resolutions

Published 1 min ago

VP Igga laments latest ethnic clashes in greater Jonglei

Published 40 mins ago

Two civilians killed in NAS-SSPDF clashes in Kajo-keji

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir reconstitutes parliament

Published 17 hours ago

Burglars steal $20,000 from Bishop’s residence in Wau

Published 17 hours ago

Leaders asked to put aside differences to implement peace pact

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.