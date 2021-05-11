Kiir receives ND steering committee’s final resolutions

The former leadership of the national dialogue steering committee has presented the final resolutions of the national dialogue conference to President Salva Kiir.

The Co-Chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee, Angelo Beda, said on Monday the final report summarizes the committee’s main findings and respective recommendations.

Angelo Beda told SSBC that President Kiir has promised to implement the resolutions and communique of the national dialogue conference.

“He has promised to implement the resolutions, he has promised to implement the communique, he has promised to keep the documents in the ministry of heritage and other relevant institutions,” Beda added.

In December 2020, a leaked draft copy of the National Dialogue Steering Committee report surfaced online, generating mixed reactions.

A vast majority of the views criticized the SPLM and its leaders for a massive failure to govern South Sudan.

To break the political deadlock, they recommended that both President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riek Machar should step aside, enabling the country to eventually heal and prosper.

If the two cannot step aside right away, according to the views from the grassroots, they should come out openly to declare that they will not run in the coming elections, which are scheduled at the end of the Transitional Period.

This particular call had stirred significant public debate, with the Presidency’s Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, accusing the National Dialogue of overstepping its mandate.

The committee’s leadership then came out to distance itself from the draft document, saying it was not the final one.

Content of the final resolution and communique presented to President Kiir are yet to be made public.

Co-chairpersons Abel Alier and Angelo Beda led the dialogue process that started in 2017.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter