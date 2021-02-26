26th February 2021
Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t

Author : Jale Richard | Published: 14 mins ago

File: President Salva Kiir | Credit | Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the cabinet of Western Equatoria State by appointing 13 women among the 62 representatives of various parties to the revitalized peace agreement.

In a decree read on the state-own SSBC television last evening, Kiir appointed 17 State Ministers, 5 Advisors to Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba, and 10 County Commissioners.

He also appointed 30 officials of the States’ Independent Commissions.

Among the six reconstituted state governments, Western Equatoria State has the highest number of women appointed in various positions.

There were four women appointed ministers, two county commissioners, and seven heads of independent commissions.

They are Anne Felix Bayego for the State Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism (SPLM ITGoNU); Anna Tuna for Roads and Bridges (SPLM ITGoNU), Grace Apollo Musa for General Education and Instruction (SPLM ITGoNU), and Anigude Cicilia for Gender, Child and Social Welfare (SPLM IO).

Others include Jackcilia Ebere of SSOA who is to head the Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission.

Zerufa Dawa Justin was named as the Commissioner of Mundri West County under the SSOA ticket and Margret Fozia Emmanuel for Commissioner of Mundri East County, SPLM ITGoNU.

The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.

But a group of lawyers on Tuesday petitioned the Ministry of Justice over what they described as a violation of South Sudan’s constitution by President Salva Kiir.

The lawyers and advocates have dismissed as unconstitutional the move by President Kiir to appoint all state government officials.

They accuse the president of not respecting the constitution and the provisions of the September 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

However, the government spokesperson told Eye Radio on Monday that the absence of revised constitutions in the states made President Kiir make the appointments.

26th February 2021

