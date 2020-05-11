11th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
18 more test positive for Covid-19Kiir replaces army chief40, 000 Unified Forces to be graduated this month – OfficialHotel management, ex-staff reach a deadlockQuarantined coronavirus patient demands care or release
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan15620
E.Africa1,613
55143
World3,925,879
1,344,120
274,488

You are here: Home  |  Breaking News | National News | News   |   Kiir replaces army chief

Kiir replaces army chief

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir. File photo.

President Salva Kiir has appointed General Johnson Juma Okot as the Chief of Defense Forces replacing General Gabriel Jok Riak.

 

Johnson Juma Okot was first promoted from the rank of Lt General to the rank of a General.

The change was announced on state-run SSBC-TV  on Monday evening.

Gen. Juuma Okot was the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces.

In a separate decree, Kiir promoted Major Gen. Botrous Bol Bol, Major Gen. Marshal Stephen, and Major Gen. Malual Majok to the rank of Lt General.

President Kiir also relieved Lt Gen James Gai Yoac, Lt Gen James Kong Kong, and Lt Gen Wang Chiok Koryom from the SSPDF.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 1

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 2

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision 3

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published 11 hours ago

Airports to reopen for local, regional flights 5

Airports to reopen for local, regional flights

Published Saturday, May 9, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

18 more test positive for Covid-19

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir replaces army chief

Published 4 hours ago

40, 000 Unified Forces to be graduated this month – Official

Published 8 hours ago

Hotel management, ex-staff reach a deadlock

Published 9 hours ago

Quarantined coronavirus patient demands care or release

Published 11 hours ago

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Kiir replaces army chief

Read more...
Share