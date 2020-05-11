|COVID-19 Statistics
Kiir replaces army chief
President Salva Kiir has appointed General Johnson Juma Okot as the Chief of Defense Forces replacing General Gabriel Jok Riak.
Johnson Juma Okot was first promoted from the rank of Lt General to the rank of a General.
The change was announced on state-run SSBC-TV on Monday evening.
Gen. Juuma Okot was the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces.
In a separate decree, Kiir promoted Major Gen. Botrous Bol Bol, Major Gen. Marshal Stephen, and Major Gen. Malual Majok to the rank of Lt General.
President Kiir also relieved Lt Gen James Gai Yoac, Lt Gen James Kong Kong, and Lt Gen Wang Chiok Koryom from the SSPDF.
