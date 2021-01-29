29th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Politics   |   Kiir replaces Warrap governor

Kiir replaces Warrap governor

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon. Aleu Ayeny at the TNLA on May 14, 2019. He replaces Bona Panek | Credit | Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has relieved Warrap State governor Bona Panek Biar, replacing him with Aleu Ayieny Aleu.

Bona Panek Biar was among eight governors appointed into the government of national unity in June 2020.

The change was announced on the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday evening.

However, the decree did not mention why the governor was dismissed, even before he formed his state government.

In a separate decree, Kiir appointed Yath Awan Yath as the undersecretary of information in the ministry of information communication technology and postal services.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’ 1

Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 2

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

Kiir names 3 deputy state governors 3

Kiir names 3 deputy state governors

Published Friday, January 22, 2021

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars 4

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba 5

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Aweil man kills in-law over unpaid bride price

Published 3 hours ago

S Sudan among most corrupt countries, again – report

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir replaces Warrap governor

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir urged to withdraw ‘I will not intervene again’ statement

Published 6 hours ago

Working hours to remain 8 to 5 despite new time zone

Published 19 hours ago

Boy who defiled girl in Juba sentenced to reformatory facility

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.