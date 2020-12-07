Kiir, Riek asked to complete formation of peace gov’t by Dec 31

The African Union ambassador to South Sudan has called upon the principals of the peace parties to complete the formation of the unity government by the end of this year.

“My comrade Dr. Riek Machar, with other comrades on the other side particularly the president, you should ensure that you accomplish the remaining issues for establishing the government,” said Ambassador Joram Biswaro during the closing of SPLM-IO’s sixth national conference in Juba on Saturday

The unity government, according to the revitalized peace agreement should have been formed eight months from the signing of the deal in September 2018.

But two years after the signing of the peace accord, critical tasks remain unimplemented and the coalition government is only partly formed.

Ambassador Joram Biswaro said completing the formation of the unity government should be a Christmas present for South Sudanese.

“That should be part of our Christmas and new year present,” he stated.

The AU ambassador also challenged the two leaders to tour the country to give hope of peace to those in the villages.

“I equally challenge you the top leadership that having established this government to the Payam or boma, there is no reason why you should not address or see such people at the grassroots,” he added.

“Come next year I would wish either jointly or individually visiting various parts of the country giving people hope that here is peace and we are ready to lead you to the promised land.”

But recently, the SPLA-IO chief of general staff raised concerns over Dr. Machar’s inability to visit troops at the cantonment sites to update them on the implementation of the revitalized peace deal.

Dr. Machar was previously exiled to South Africa, where the IGAD placed him under house arrest.

He was later relocated to Khartoum and finally to Juba to form the new government of national unity with President Salva Kiir.

Some activists believe the region has not yet withdrawn the restrictions it imposed on Dr. Machar in 2017.

However, the spokesperson of the transitional government of national unity dismissed such assertions.

“As to where these people got their information is up to them. He has not been restricted,” Michael Makuei told Eye Radio on 19 November 2020.

