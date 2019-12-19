Kiir sends mediators to disputed fishing island

President Salva Kiir has sent a team of government officials to the disputed fishing island of Cuet-Akuet to mediate between rival communities.

The team headed by Deng Dau Deng the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation includes the governor of Jonglei state and two ministers from Eastern Lakes state.

They met members of communities from Eastern Lakes and Jonglei State that have been fighting over the island.

Early this month, authorities in Eastern Lakes State said 86 people went missing after clashes over ownership of Cuet-akuet Island being claimed by communities from Jonglei and Eastern Lakes States.

“We have come to talk to our people so that they remain in peace as good neighbors,” Deng Dau told Eye Radio on Wednesday from the disputed island.

“We should not talk about issues of land now because we are implementing the (revitalized) agreement,” he added.”

Meanwhile the state information minister in eastern lakes said due to conflict on the fishing island, businesses on the Nile River were halted, causing shortage of fish in Juba and other towns.

“There was no supply of fish to Juba and it has been experienced by so many people especially in those big restaurants where they have been depending on Cuet-Akuet,” Marial Awuok Tiel said.

“Economically it has caused economic instability on the side of revenue collection,” he added.

The mediators were sent after a local church leader in Joglei State appealed to the national government to urgently intervene to prevent escalation of the conflict.