19th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir sends mediators to disputed fishing island

Kiir sends mediators to disputed fishing island

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

A village in the swamps of the White Nile near Bor, Jonglei | Credit | File photo

President Salva Kiir has sent a team of government officials to the disputed fishing island of Cuet-Akuet to mediate between rival communities.

The team headed by Deng Dau Deng the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation  includes the governor of Jonglei state and two ministers from Eastern Lakes state.

They met members of communities from Eastern Lakes and Jonglei State that have been fighting over the island.

Early this month, authorities in Eastern Lakes State said 86 people went missing after clashes over ownership of Cuet-akuet Island being claimed by communities from Jonglei and Eastern Lakes States.

“We have come to talk to our people so that they remain in peace as good neighbors,” Deng Dau told Eye Radio on Wednesday from the disputed island.

“We should not talk about issues of land now because we are implementing the (revitalized) agreement,” he added.”

Meanwhile the state information minister in eastern lakes said due to conflict on the fishing island, businesses on the Nile River were halted, causing shortage of fish in Juba and other towns.

“There was no supply of fish to Juba and it has been experienced by so many people especially in those big restaurants where they have been depending on Cuet-Akuet,” Marial Awuok Tiel said.

“Economically it has caused economic instability on the side of revenue collection,” he added.

The mediators were sent after a local church leader in Joglei State appealed to the national government to urgently intervene to prevent escalation of the conflict.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kuol, Elia sanctioned as ‘peace spoilers’ by U.S 1

Kuol, Elia sanctioned as ‘peace spoilers’ by U.S

Published Monday, December 16, 2019

Kiir, Riek agree to form unity government in February 2

Kiir, Riek agree to form unity government in February

Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Kiir, Machar summon commanders over Maiwut clashes 3

Kiir, Machar summon commanders over Maiwut clashes

Published Monday, December 16, 2019

Why some clerics, laymen reject appointment of Juba archbishop 4

Why some clerics, laymen reject appointment of Juba archbishop

Published Sunday, December 15, 2019

NPTC allocates $16 million for security arrangements 5

NPTC allocates $16 million for security arrangements

Published Friday, December 13, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Analyst questions leaders’ will to resolve states dispute

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir sends mediators to disputed fishing island

Published 4 hours ago

Sudan peace talks in Juba a distraction to revitalized deal- U.S ambassador

Published 8 hours ago

S. Sudan says latest U.S sanctions is ‘against peace’

Published 9 hours ago

Trump becomes third U.S president to be impeached

Published 13 hours ago

Students protest mistreatment of South Sudanese in Egypt

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.