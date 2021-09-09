9th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Kiir tells SPLM members they have ‘no choice’ but to go for elections

Kiir tells SPLM members they have ‘no choice’ but to go for elections

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir addressing SPLM party members after Acting SPLM - SG, Peter Lam Both took oath of office in Juba - credit |Eye Radio | Emmanuel Akile | Sept 8, 2021

President Salva Kiir has said the country has no choice but to implement and complete the transitional period and then we go for elections.

The President warned that any resumption of violence would disrupt the transitional period and extend the term of the current government.

He appealed to all stakeholders to support the peace process in anticipation of a general election at the end of the transitional period.

Already, there have been two extensions of the Pre-Transitional Period.

The provisions of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement are expected to be completed before 2023.

But observers say most of the ambitious reforms have not been initiated or completed.

The unified army has not been graduated and deployed.

The peace partners are yet to complete parts of chapter one on governance, chapter two on permanent security arrangements, chapter three on special reconstruction programs, chapter four on economic reforms, and even on the establishment of a proper justice system.

Speaking during the swearing in of the SPLM new acting Secretary-General, President Kiir called on everyone to support the full implementation of the current transitional period.

“If someone wants to fight you just tell him we are in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, and we are left with a few months only. When we clock to 2023 we shall go for elections and there is no need to fight one another,” Kiir said.

“If we fight ourselves now, we will have to extend the transitional period and the same people will remain in the offices, and this is not a solution.”

“The only solution we have now is to implement and complete the transitional period and then we go for elections. If you want to be a President, minister or whatever position in the government, you will be voted in by the people.”

The revitalized peace agreement mandates the Transitional Government to organize elections sixty days before the end of the Transitional Period.

This is expected to enable the establishment of a democratically elected government.

The government shall first facilitate the adoption of a permanent constitution, conduct a national Population Census, and other reforms before the polls.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 3

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter 4

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table 5

Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table

Published Friday, September 3, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published 1 hour ago

Top security officials discuss reopening of Sudan-S.Sudan border

Published 2 hours ago

S. Sudan confirms 20 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday

Published 2 hours ago

Traders warned against hiking price of goods

Published 3 hours ago

Govt rejects call to compensate foreign drivers killed in road ambushes

Published 4 hours ago

Two S. Sudanese confirmed dead after building collapse in Khartoum

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.