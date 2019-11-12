Kiir told to demand financial accountability from NPTC

A civil society activist has called on President Salva Kiir to continuously demand accountability for money allocated for the implementation of the pre-transitional arrangements.

The National Pre-Transitional Committee recently revealed that the government has so far allocated about $40 million since May.

But the training and unification of forces have not been completed due to “unwillingness” by the government to disburse the $100 million it pledged this year.

It is also not clear how the NPTC, which is chaired by the presidential advisor on security, spent the $40 million since soldiers at the cantonment sites continue to report lack of shelter, clean drinking water and medical supplies.

Some have actually died from ‘poor living conditions’ in Amadi State.

“Soldiers in cantonment are going hungry, soldiers in barracks are going hungry and here you are flying here and there with dollars in your pocket and you don’t care about these people,” said Edmund Yakani, executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO).

Last week, President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar agreed to extend the pre-transitional period by 100 days, starting on Tuesday, 12 November.

He argued that the President should personally monitor how these funds are being utilized by the peace mechanisms.

“We are using this space to call on the President to review the expenses – how this money is being used towards implementation of the peace agreement,” Yakani.

According to the ministry of petroleum, South Sudan produces more than 175,000 barrels of oil per a day. The current oil prices shows that, the government gets over $165 million per month.

However, reports say the leadership has developed a kleptocratic system that controls every part of the South Sudanese economy.

They suggest that a tiny group of leaders, comprising of the President himself, pockets the petrodollars while the common man writhes in poverty.