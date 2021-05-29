29th May 2021
Kiir urges cooperation with Sudan for regional peace

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 49 mins ago

File: Lieutenant-General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and President Salva Kiir at Juba International Airport on Monday 27th May, 2019. PHOTO: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has called on his counterpart, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan of Sudan to cooperate for peace and stability to reign in the two countries.

Kiir’s remarks come after a significant improvement in bilateral ties between South Sudan and Sudan following the overthrow of the former regime in Sudan.

Following the independence of South Sudan in 2011, political ties between the two neighboring countries had witnessed tensions and armed clashes.

South Sudan had accused the Sudanese government of supporting and harboring South Sudanese rebels following the 2013 conflict in the country.

In 2018, the previous regime of Omar Hassan al Bashir had also accused South Sudan of supporting and harboring Sudanese rebels, allegations South Sudan denied.

But the recent development in peace between the two countries meant an improvement in political ties.

Currently, South Sudan is leading another mediation of peace talks between Sudan government and holdout group SPLM-North led by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu.

The talks come after the group failed to ink the October last year peace deal in Juba, citing issues of religion and freedom in Sudan.

The recent talks aim to end conflicts in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas.

Speaking during the resumption of Sudan peace in Juba, President Kiir told his counterpart Al-Burhan that time had come to stop harboring anti-peace elements if the two governments were to reignite development in their countries.

“If you agreed here in Juba and comprehensive peace achieved in Sudan there will be no problem,” Kiir said.

The President stated that the recent peace in Sudan has resulted in the lifting of political and economic sanctions imposed during al Bashir’s regime.

“Now for you as Sudanese the sanctions have been lifted in the Paris Conference, all the sanctions are lifted, including debt, and they promised to give you money because peace has come, it is good to put our hands together and we work together,” Kiir stated.

“If you have money I may come and ask you to assist me with little if I am a bit suffering, so all these are coming because of peace,” he added.

29th May 2021

