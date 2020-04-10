Kiir warns against hate speech, xenophobic traits

President Salva Kiir has warned South Sudanese against spreading hate speech and exhibiting xenophobic behaviors following the confirmation of the third case of coronavirus in the country.

Kiir announced the third positive coronavirus case on Thursday.

The patient is a 28-year-old UN female staff who is one of the contacts of the first patient. All three patients are said to be the staff of the UN family in South Sudan.

Since the confirmation of the first case, online incitement against the UN and NGO workers has increased, according to Screen of Rights- a human rights organization countering hate speech.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, President Kiir said COVID-19 can be brought into the country by anybody including South Sudanese.

“ I must warn you that COVID-19 can be brought to South Sudan by anybody including South Sudanese. I, therefore, call upon you to exercise restraint and avoid hate speeches and xenophobic utterances against our guests and those who have come to provide services to us from different countries and organizations,” he said.

Xenophobic behavior is the exhibition of fear and hatred of strangers or foreigners while hate speech is a “public speech that expresses hate or encourages violence towards a person or group.

Article 29 of the 2013 Media Authority Act, labels hate speech punishable by a prison term of up to five years if established to be of serious damage.