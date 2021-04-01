Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny

President Salva Kiir traveled Bor town on Thursday afternoon for a one-day official visit to the Jonglei state capital.

The president is there to assess the ongoing road construction by the African Resource Corporation.

His office says Kiir will also interact with leaders and residents of the town.

The town is still struggling with the impact of last year’s devastating floods that destroyed several infrastructures and displaced people.

Residents of the town have repeatedly called on the national government to construct permanent dykes in areas affected by the floods.

According to the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Kiir left Juba this morning by road.

“The purpose of the visit is see things for himself, starting from inspection of the road that is being constructed by Benjamin Bol Mel and to stopover in Bor to see things for himself politically and economically and how Bor is coping…after the flooding,” Ateny Wek Ateny told Eye Radio.

Kiir is also expected to hold a rally at Dr. John Garang Memorial University in Bor town.

This is the second time since the independence of South Sudan for the president to visit the historical town.

He launched a disarmament exercise there in March 2012.

In October 2019, President Kiir declared a state of emergency in 27 areas affected by heavy rains and floods across the country, including Bor town.

Recently, his senior advisor Kuol Manyang, who comes from Bor, blamed all the leaders – including himself – for destroying the country and failing to deliver services to the citizens.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter