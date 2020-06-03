Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

President Salva Kiir’s relative opened fire on civilians, killing four and injuring others in Juba on Wednesday morning, the SSPDF spokesperson has confirmed to Eye Radio.

The incident took place at Shirkat residential area at around 9:30 AM.

Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai said the shooting was triggered by a land dispute.

An eyewitness told Eye Radio that the deceased include three South Sudanese and one Ugandan national.

The killing of unarmed civilians by Lual Marine, who is said to be a soldier, has ignited protests there, with some protesters carrying “Kiir Must Go” placards.

“We must call for the government to actually serve justice,” said a protester.

“People are being put under injustice and this is not fair, we have to be given equal opportunities and he must face the law, that is what we are calling for.”

Another protester said: “This is a son of the president that’s why the communities are complaining a lot saying why the son of the president comes to shot innocent people? So we are calling the government to see the problem between the soldiers with the civilians.”

In Facebook post in 2019, the Office of the President identified Lual as Kiir’s nephew at his wedding.

In Facebook post in 2019, the Office of the President identified Lual as Kiir's nephew at his wedding.

