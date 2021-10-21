Kingdom of the Netherlands donates $14million to support access to justice

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has donated 14.14 million US dollars to UNDP to help support access to justice and strengthen Human Rights programs in South Sudan.



The four-year cooperation agreement aims to build the capacity of South Sudan justice and security organs to strengthen the rule of law.

This is also to bring reforms in the security and justice systems as stipulated in Chapter one and Chapter four of the 2018 Peace agreement.

Dr. Samuel Doe, the UNDP Resident Representative in South Sudan says the project will help in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

“This will allow us to work with the government of South Sudan in achieving the Revitalized Agreement for Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. Specifically on Chapter one and Chapter five that focuses on transitional justice and Judicial reforms and the security sectors,” Dr. Samuel Doe said.

Doctor Doe said that the funding will also be used to build infrastructure including courts, police stations and provide equipment.

For his part, the Director Administration and Finance, Joseph Marko who represented the Ministry of Justice during the signing ceremony stated that the government is committed to work in partnership with UNDP.

“We are committed to work in partnership with UNDP to achieve justice to our people as we all know justice is the wider factor contributing to justice and rule of law in any county. If justice is not there, meaning there is no rule of law,” Joseph Marko said during the signing ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands and Head of Cooperation has appealed to South Sudanese to resolve their differences through the justice system, but not to fight.

“In the end what we do is to allow people to farm, not to fight in violence but through the rule of law. Everyone has the equal access to seek redress when they are aggrieved of any wrongdoing,” the Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands and Head of Cooperation said.

With the funding, UNDP is also expected to work with South Sudan civil society, youth and women groups to implement the program.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter