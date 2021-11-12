Kuel Aguer family calls for his release on humanitarian grounds

The family of the detained former Governor of Northern Bahr El-Ghazal, Kuel Aguer renewed a call to the government to release him on humanitarian grounds.

Kuel Aguer has been in detention for nearly 100 days without trial.

He was arrested after he had signed the People’s Collation on Civil Action that called for a nationwide protest and the resignation of the unity government.

Kuel’s daughter, Adhel Kuer Aguer told Eye Radio that according to the doctor report, her father is suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, typhoid, and malaria and blood infection.

She says her father’s health has deteriorated over the past few days in the detention.

Adhel called on the government to transfer her father from the prison cell to a private hospital.

“His diabetes and blood pressure have dropped plus malaria and typhoid and a blood infection, but today his diabetes and blood pressure have increased and our worry is he may enter a coma but we thank God he did not reach that stage,” she told Eye Radio on Thursday in Juba.

“We are appealing to the government to remove him from the prison cell to a private hospital so that we monitor his health there.”

According to the code of criminal procedure 2008, a person arrested by the police as part of an investigation may be held in detention, for a period not exceeding twenty-four hours for the investigation.

