7th January 2021
Lainya: 3 killed in renewed fighting among Mundari cattlemen

Lainya: 3 killed in renewed fighting among Mundari cattlemen

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

File: A cattle herder in Terekeka County, Central Equatoria state. Credit|Joe Van Eeckhout

At least three people have been killed in Lainya County of Central Equatoria state in renewed clashes among Mundari cattle keepers.

Several people have also been wounded in the fighting.

Two elderly persons have also been abducted by an unidentified group.

“These three are in the mortuary, they are dead,” a cleric said.

“We have the abduction of Mothers Union Coordinator, Mama Alice Robba and her husband James Yelleo, they have been abducted and we don’t know their whereabouts.”

The clashes took place in Lokurubang Boma, Thursday, morning.

According to the Bishop of the Central Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church, the exact reason for the clashes in not known.

Bishop Paul Yogusuk says hundreds of civilians have been displaced.

The wounded are receiving treatment at Lainya hospital.

“The 3 people killed are; Taban Semmona, Lokudu Yombule and a gentleman called Mori,” Bishop Yogusuk disclosed.

Two weeks ago, 13 people were killed in similar clashes among Terekeka cattle keepers in Lainya County.

There have been fighting amongst communities from Terekeka in several parts of Central Equatoria State.

Religious leaders say the communal violence has left more than 50 people dead.

There are ongoing efforts to reconcile the warring communities of Terekeka County.

The Governor of Central Equatoria state has formed a peace and reconciliation committee to resolve the differences.

The committee, headed by the Archbishop of the Central Equatoria State Internal Province, is tasked with visiting various sections of Terekeka and to come up with tangible solutions to the conflicts.

