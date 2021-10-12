12th October 2021
Lainya asks for cobra antivenom as 4 succumb to bites

Published: 12 hours ago

The medical director of Lainya Country, Central Equatoria State, has appealed to the Ministry of Health to supply the area with effective antivenin.

Dr Julius Luate’s call comes after four people succumbed to cobra attacks recently.

Two elderly men and two women died after they were allegedly bitten by cobra while working on their farms.

Dr Luate says Luga Scopas and James Kwaje – who were both in their 50s – died while receiving treatment at the Lainya health center in June.

“But when I went through the pamphlet of the anti-venom we have here, it found out that it has a low effect on the venom of Cobra,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

Dr Luate says the latest incident occurred on Saturday when a snake bit a 35-year-old woman.

“We tried our level best, but unfortunately, the woman died,” he said, adding that the rising cases of snake bites are due to the cold weather in the area due to the rains as snakes seek for warmer and dry places.

Health authorities in Bor, Jonglei State, reported similar cases in the area last week.

They said snake bite cases were growing, but had adequate and effective antivenoms.

12th October 2021

