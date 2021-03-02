Lakes: 9 people killed in separate incidents

At least nine people have been killed in attacks allegedly orchestrated by armed civilians over the weekend in Lakes State.

The first incident is of cattle-related violence whereby at least five people died in Cueibet and Yirol counties.

“Other incidents happened in Eastern Bahr el Naam whereby two young men who were herding six heads of cattle were attacked and killed,” said Elijah Mabor Makuach, state police spokesperson.

Mabor added that a vehicle was ambushed along the Rumbek-Juba road by armed civilians on Monday morning.

“According to the reports we gathered, the number of victims killed has reached almost nine,” he stated.

Lakes State has continued to experience endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

Despite several disarmament exercises, local youth are still in possession of small firearms.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter