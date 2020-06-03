3rd June 2020
Lakes activists condemn recurrent rape cases

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 3 hours ago

 

A group of over 30 civil society organizations in the Lakes State has condemned the recurrent rape and gender-based violent-related deaths across the state.

 

This comes after the network registered 22 rape cases between June 2019 and May 2020 in the region.

The network says it strongly condemns such inhumane acts against women and young girls in society and calls for justice.

Last week, the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare said impunity was one of the obstacles blocking justice for rape survivors in South Sudan.

The network, however, urges the government at all levels to ensure that perpetrators of such acts face justice.

“The number of rape cases is increasing and the number of gander based violence is increasing and that is why we the Civil Society Organization Network in Lakes strongly condemn such acts against women and young girls in the society,” said Daniel Laat Kon, the Advocacy and Communication Officer for the Civil Society Organization Network in Lakes state.

“We call upon the government to at least hold these criminals accountable for their actions and bring them to justice.”

According to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, since the outbreak of civil war, hundreds of women have suffered extreme cases of sexual violence, including gang-rape and sexual abuse of minors with impunity.

