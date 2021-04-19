19th April 2021
Lakes clashes resume

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Lakes State | Credit | Wikipedia

Police in Lakes State say the situation is fragile after fighting resumed in areas surrounding Rumbek town on Monday morning.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed and several others wounded in fighting that erupted between two tribal sections.

The clashes were reported at three areas – Kuet-douang, Mai-nyaleng and Manyang Riel – some 20 miles from Rumbek town.

According to the police spokesperson there, the fighters used heavy weapons, including Kalashnikovs, and machine guns.

Capt. Mabor Makuac told Eye Radio from Rumbek that the situation is “very fragile”.

“The situation still remained very fragile and even we are receiving information now that the fighting has resumed again this morning in the areas of Cuei-Chok,” he explained.

Capt. Mabor added that the motivation for the clashes remains unknown. But cattle-related clashes and inter-communal revenge attacks are common in the state.

Just last week, authorities said 15 people were killed and at least 20 others were wounded in cattle-related clashes.

This follows a warning by a civil society activist that the youth were mobilizing in cattle camps to launch attacks on each other.

Governor Makur Kulang had informed Eye Radio that he is aware of the said mobilization and was working with local leaders to diffuse tensions.

